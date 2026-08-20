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Chandra's Remuneration Grew Faster Than Group's Profits

Thu, 20 August 2026
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N Chandrasekaran's remuneration at Tata Sons grew at a much faster pace than both Tata Sons' consolidated adjusted net profits (that includes the earnings of its listed and unlisted subsidiaries) as well as the combined net profit of the group's listed companies.

Chandra's annual remuneration, including base salary and commission, grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1 per cent in the last eight years -- growing from Rs 55.1 crore in FY18 to Rs 158.7 crore in FY26.

In the same period, Tata Sons' consolidated adjusted net profit declined by 11.9 per cent cumulatively to Rs 17,923 crore in FY26 from Rs 20,344 crore in FY18. The combined net profit of the group's listed companies in the period grew at a CAGR of 9.2 per cent from Rs 44,786.5 crore in FY18 to Rs 90,698 crore in FY26.

His salary also beat Tata companies' shareholders as the group companies combined market capitalisation grew at a CAGR of 11.9 per cent between FY18 and FY26.    

-- Krishna Kant, Business Standard

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