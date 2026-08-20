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BSE Partners With MSCI Forâ€¦

Thu, 20 August 2026
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Stock exchange BSE on Wednesday announced that it has entered an agreement with global index provider MSCI for launching derivative contracts on their indices in India.

'BSE will explore the launch of futures and options contracts in India linked to these indexes, subject to regulatory approvals. This strategic step anchors BSE's role to further developing the Indian capital market,' the exchange stated in a release.

MSCI indices are one of the most widely tracked benchmarks linked to over $21 trillion in AUM, as of December 31, 2025.

BSE said derivatives linked to indices can help managers facilitate fund flows and equity exposure, as the amount of capital benchmarked against indices and the tradability of index-based products via ETFs has led to a need for futures and options.

'We are proud to be taking the next step to enhance India's market accessibility by providing investors with an additional avenue to access and hedge their exposure to Indian market,' said BSE's MD &Ã¢â‚¬ˆCEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy.

-- Khushboo Tiwari, Business Standard

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