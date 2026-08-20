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Bernstein Rejigs India Portfolio

Thu, 20 August 2026
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As the Q1 FY27 earnings season draws to a close, Bernstein has revamped its India model portfolio with three key additions: Eternal, the parent firm of food delivery platform Zomato, fintech giant Paytm and Adani Ports.

The global brokerage highlighted Eternal's competitive edge in a tightening capital market and pointed to potential Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) catalysts as the driver for Paytm's inclusion.

Avenue Supermarts was dropped following strong performance and growing risks to urban growth from quick commerce. Bernstein said that while its portfolio tilts towards financials, the weight is a result of bottom-up conviction and coverage limits rather than a top-down strategy.

'We're removing DMart from our portfolio where we don't see a decisive direction as of now -- Consumer Price Index inflation has so far been contained, but sowing has been weak and Wholesale Price Index has consistently been above 8 per cent for 4 months in a row now. Moreover, the threat from quick-commerce is always a looming factor,' wrote Bernstein analysts led by Venugopal Garre, the brokerage's managing director, in a recent note.

That said, Bernstein has held on to some of the stocks -- Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Nuvama and HomeFirst -- in its earlier focus list.

'Mahindra & Mahindra stays in autos -- with good Q1 FY27 numbers and expectations to do better even if overall demand is expected to be slow. Zydus remains our healthcare pick, driven by its innovation-led portfolio especially in its US business, and differentiated products in India,' Garre wrote.

-- Puneet Wadhwa, Business Standard

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