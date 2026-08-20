Assam CM calls on Modi, discusses State flood recovery

16:33

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and sought his blessings and guidance on the state's ongoing flood recovery efforts and development agenda.



During the meeting at Sewa Teerth in South Block, the Chief Minister apprised the Prime Minister of Assam's roadmap for the next phase of the #AssamFloodResponse, focusing on rebuilding affected areas, restoring livelihoods and ensuring comprehensive recovery.



"Throughout the #AssamFloodResponse, Adarniya Modi Ji remained in constant touch, closely reviewing the situation and extending every possible assistance," the Chief Minister said in a post on X following the meeting.



He said the discussions focused on taking forward the recovery efforts after the devastating floods, with particular emphasis on rebuilding affected areas and restoring the livelihoods of people impacted by the disaster.



The Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said, 'reaffirmed the Government of India's unwavering support in taking this mission to its logical conclusion.' -- ANI