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Woman held hostage, robbed of Rs 75 lakh in jewellery, cash in Delhi

Wed, 19 August 2026
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Four armed men allegedly barged into a house in Ashok Vihar in northwest Delhi, tied a 56-year-old woman's hands, taped her mouth, and decamped with around Rs 75 lakh in cash and jewellery, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the locality's E-Block when the woman was alone at home.

According to the preliminary investigation, four men waited for the woman, and just when she was about to leave for some work, forced them inside. Two of them waited on the apartment stairs, the woman claimed.

The robbers, she claimed, according to the police, threatened her with a knife, tied her hands and legs and taped her mouth.

They also threatened to kill her and harm her twin daughters, the police said.

According to the woman, the robbers also knew about her deceased son and where her daughters work.

She said the jewellery they took away was bought for the marriage of the twins, who run a business in Chandni Chowk.

The woman's husband runs a manufacturing business in Wazirpur village. -- PTI

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