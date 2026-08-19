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Why Soha Ali Khan stopped sharing daughter Inaaya's photos

Wed, 19 August 2026
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Actor Soha Ali Khan took a firm stand to protect her daughter Inaaya's digital presence, explaining why she and her husband, Kunal Kemmu, have been posting fewer updates about Inaaya.

Speaking at an event, Soha acknowledged that earlier she would frequently share photos of their daughter. "When Inaaya was younger, we posted a lot of images with her face. From then to now, the world is a different, scarier place. A lot of people say, 'Why aren't you posting her face? Sometimes she is seen, and she is papped. We know what she looks like; you've posted in the past'. So, just because I've done something in the past doesn't mean that I can't alter what I'm doing. I am doing it for various reasons," Soha explained.

Soha also raised her concerns surrounding the misuse of images on the internet, further noting that she prioritises her daughter's "informed consent." -- ANI

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