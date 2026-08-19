US will reconsider its travel advisories to J&K: Sergio Gor

16:23





"I am here, visiting for the first time. It is an incredibly beautiful place. I am thrilled to be here, thrilled to see this place. We just had a very good meeting. We have some follow-ups, so we hope to take back to Washington, back to Delhi. But a very warm, a very cordial and we look forward to building this relationship forward."



Gor arrived in Srinagar earlier in the day for a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.



Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he will discuss the situation in the region with Sergio Gor, but ruled out raising internal issues with Washington's representative, saying only the central government can resolve those issues.



After meeting with US Ambassador to India, Omar Abdullah says, "It was a very good meeting. We had an opportunity to discuss the relations between our two countries but with specific focus on what the US can do with J&K.





"There are obviously certain legacy issues that over time we will be working to resolve but we look forward to taking this conversation further. This is a conversation that will take place both between Ambassador Gor and Washington, and between me and the Govt of India in New Delhi. But we are very hopeful and optimistic that the engagement between the US and J&K will both widen and deepen in the years ahead."

After meeting with CM Omar Abdullah in Srinagar, US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor says, "It's a pleasure to be here. US will reconsider its advisories on travel to Jammu and Kashmir. This is an important part of India.