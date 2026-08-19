Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

UP students protests over teachers, drinking water, food

Wed, 19 August 2026
Share:
13:46
File pic
File pic
Hundreds of students of a government-run residential school in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao staged a protest on Wednesday over alleged poor-quality food, inadequate drinking water, shortage of teachers and the behaviour of the principal, briefly disrupting traffic at Mohan crossing.

The protest by students of Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Niyotani Nagar Panchayat in Hasanganj tehsil is the latest in a series of "Gen alpha protests" by school students in Uttar Pradesh in recent weeks over basic amenities and problems affecting their education.

Students from similar schools run by the Social Welfare Department had earlier taken to the road in Lucknow on August 14 and 17, raising concerns over teacher shortages and other facilities. While the Aug 14 protest was led by boys, girl students staged the Aug 17 demonstration amid rain, briefly blocking traffic on both occasions, before a minister along with senior officials pacified them.

School students have also protested over similar issues in districts including Fatehpur, Hamirpur and Kannauj in recent weeks.

In Unnao, the students reached Mohan crossing around 7 am on Wednesday carrying placards and sat in protest, resulting in traffic disruption and long queues of vehicles.

The students alleged that the quality of food served at the school was poor and drinking water facilities were inadequate. They also said a shortage of teachers was affecting their studies and expressed dissatisfaction with the principal's behaviour.

Police and administrative officials reached the spot and attempted to persuade the students to end the protest. Officials of the Social Welfare Department also arrived and heard the students' grievances.

The students initially insisted on continuing their sit-in until their demands were addressed and sought the presence of the Social Welfare Department and Education Department ministers at the spot.

According to a statement issued by the District Magistrate's Office, District Magistrate Ghanshyam Meena and Superintendent of Police Jaiprakash Singh reached the school and had breakfast with the students.

The officials assured them that their grievances would be addressed, following which the students ended their protest peacefully, the statement said.

Hasanganj Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shalini Singh Tomar said the students' problems had been resolved and the protest was called off.

The school has students from primary classes as well as Classes 10 and 11, the SDM said, adding that some "minor issues" raised by the students had been resolved.

"The situation at the school is now normal and all students are calm," the official said. PTI

TOP STORIES

1st Test: Manav Suthar scripts India's stunning Galle victory
1st Test: Manav Suthar scripts India's stunning Galle victory

Manav Suthar delivered a standout performance in just his second Test, taking 10 wickets as India beat Sri Lanka by 165 runs in the opening match of the series.

LIVE! Action against drivers not knowing Marathi from tomorrow
LIVE! Action against drivers not knowing Marathi from tomorrow

Tejashwi Yadav detained during NEET protest in Patna
Tejashwi Yadav detained during NEET protest in Patna

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was detained in Patna during a protest march concerning police action related to NEET paper leak protests in Bihar. Yadav, along with RJD workers, was protesting against frequent exam paper leaks, stating that...

Never complain about my country: Omar on meeting US envoy
Never complain about my country: Omar on meeting US envoy

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced he would meet US Ambassador Sergio Gor to discuss the regional situation but firmly stated he would not raise internal issues with the US representative. Abdullah emphasised that...

SC seeks Centre's report on NEET reforms implementation
SC seeks Centre's report on NEET reforms implementation

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to submit an affidavit detailing the steps taken to implement the recommendations of the Radhakrishnan panel and the Nandan Nilekani committee for institutionalising reforms in the National...