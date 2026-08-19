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Two girls injured in Ferris wheel accident at Lucknow fair

Wed, 19 August 2026
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Two girls were injured in an accident involving a Ferris wheel during a Sawan fair in Lucknow, police said.

The incident was reported to the local police station at around 8 pm on Tuesday, following which a police team reached the spot, they said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the girls, aged 16 and 14, had come to the fair with their friends and were sitting below the swing when one of its rods fell from above, the police said.

The girls, who suffered injuries to their hands and legs, were immediately taken to Sushma Hospital for treatment, police said.

"Both the girls are in a stable condition," the police said, adding that the situation at the spot was peaceful.  -- PTI

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