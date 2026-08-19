Trump pauses 50% Canada tariffs for three days

10:11

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a three-day pause on the 50 per cent tariffs on Canadian imports that were due to take effect the following morning, saying the United States and Canada had reached a deal subject to the finalisation of documents.



In a post on Truth Social, Trump said,"I have paused the 50% Tariffs against Canada, that were scheduled to kick in tomorrow morning for a three day period, based on the fact that Canada and the U.S.A., subject to the finalization of documents, have a DEAL!"



Trump also raised the possibility of reviving the politically contentious Keystone XL pipeline, saying, "The great Keystone XL Pipeline, long ago killed by Sleepy Joe Biden, may be awoken from the grave! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP"



According to an article in the Toronto Sun, with less than two hours remaining before the new tariffs were scheduled to take effect, Trump announced the reprieve in the post. Had the tariffs gone ahead, around USD 28 billion worth of Canadian products, including hockey sticks, cement, alcohol, and honey, would have faced 50 per cent tariffs at midnight. -- ANI