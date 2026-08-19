Trump claims over 24,000 noncitizens voted illegally in 2020

08:38

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that more than 24,000 noncitizens voted illegally in the 2020 election, citing an ongoing review by the US Census Bureau.



In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, 'The Census Bureau has begun checking the Voter Records from 2020 against their Citizenship Records. On the first 128,000,000 Voters, the Census Bureau proves that over 24,000 Noncitizens voted illegally!'



'The Census Bureau is going to analyse the next 32,000,000 Voters, and this number will explode,' he added.



Trump also reiterated his claim about the 2020 election, saying, 'I won the election!'



He further called for the passage of the SAVE America Act, saying, 'We must pass THE SAVE America Act. Thank you for your attention to this matter!'



His remarks came after his endorsement of the proposed Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act, introduced in Congress on January 29, which aims to overhaul federal voting standards in the United States.



It mandates that state election authorities require physical proof of US citizenship (such as a passport or birth certificate) upon voter registration, alongside valid photo identification at the ballot box; limits mail voting strictly to specific exceptions, including illness, physical disability, active military service, or travel; and directs US states to purge non-citizens from federal voter registries using federal databases.



Earlier, in a post on Truth Social on Monday, Trump recalled remarks attributed to India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar earlier this month regarding voter identification requirements in the US. -- ANI