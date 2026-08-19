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Telcos barred from issuing SIMs to users with 9 connections

Wed, 19 August 2026
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The department of telecommunications has directed telecom operators to decline new connections to subscribers already having nine mobile SIMs in their name, according to an official circular.

Telecom operators have been asked to put in place appropriate technical and organisational measures from August 24 onwards to identify each subscriber seeking to obtain a connection beyond the prescribed limit and deny them new SIM cards.

"From August, 24, 2026, onward, TSPs (telecom service providers) shall take appropriate technical and organisational measures to identify each subscriber who seeks to obtain  mobile connections beyond the prescribed limit...and communicate to him that he already has a maximum number of mobile connections permitted to an individual and accordingly, a new mobile connection cannot be provided to him," the circular dated August 17 said.

The DoT has asked TSPs to use the Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) established by the department based on the subscriber data records uploaded by the telcos.

"Subscribers who have already obtained mobile connections beyond the prescribed limit and the details of such subscribers are available on the DIP," the circular said. -- PTI

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