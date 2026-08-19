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Su-30MKI Parts Among Rs 3K Cr Defence Items To Be Indigenised

Wed, 19 August 2026
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The department of defence production (DDP), under the ministry of defence (MoD), notified the 6th Positive Indigenisation List (PIL). This latest list adds defence equipment with an estimated business potential of Rs. 3,070 crore to the category of items banned from import after a specified date.

The list comprises 405 'strategically important items' -- 16 of the Indian Coast Guard and 389 of defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) including line replaceable units, sub-systems, sub-assemblies, spares, components, and raw materials, according to an MoD release.

These items are used across a broad range of defence platforms and systems, which, according to the release, include the indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter, Light Utility Helicopter and Light Combat Aircraft; the Su-30MKI combat aircraft and AL-31FP engine; armoured platforms such as the T-72, T-90 and BMP-II; warships; missile systems such as Konkurs-M, Invar and MRSAM; defence electronics, including radars, sonars, fire control systems and satellite communication systems; and high explosive anti-tank ammunition and other critical defence equipment.

'Each item has an indicative timeline for indigenisation. Upon successful indigenous development, these items will be procured from the Indian industry. The DPSUs and ICG will undertake indigenisation through various routes, including their 'Make' procedure and in-house development, with participation from the industry, particularly MSMEs,' said the release.

More than 15,700 defence items have been successfully indigenised to date, resulting in an estimated import substitution value of about Rs. 9,000 crore over the last five years, said the release.

'In addition, DPSUs have placed procurement orders, including in-house production, worth approximately Rs. 10,000 crore on domestic vendors up to March 2026,' it added.

-- Bhaswar Kumar, Business Standard

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