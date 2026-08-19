Show us 10 magnificent schools: CJP challenges Raj govt

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CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka on Wednesday challenged Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar to showcase his ten finest educational campuses during his tenure and emphasized that he will visit those schools, with his entire team, following his return from Bengal.



Ashutosh Ranka, in a post on X, requested the Rajasthan education minister to verify the magnificent educational institutions during his tenure, as he will be visiting them in the next few days.



He wrote, "I'm returning to Jaipur after spending three days in Bengal. In the next few days, I'll visit schools in Rajasthan with the entire team. Madan Dilawar ji - I have an offer for you. Tell me the 10 most magnificent schools built during your tenure. My team and I will visit those as well. You must have at least 10 such schools to show, right?"



Earlier this week, on Monday, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka challenged Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar following an official circular restricting external visitors from entering government schools.



Rebuffing potential police action, Ranka declared that ongoing inspections of dilapidated school infrastructure across the state would continue unabated.



In a post on X, Ranka targeted Education Minister Madan Dilawar and said, "Madan Dilawar ji, either fix all the dilapidated schools in Rajasthan, or go ahead and file an FIR against us in advance. You can even arrest us in advance. It's your government, your police. But we won't stop inspecting the schools until all schools in Rajasthan are fixed."



The confrontation follows an urgent circular issued by Lalit Kumar, Director of Secondary Education, Bikaner, Rajasthan (dated August 16, 2026). Citing the doctrine of "In Loco Parentis", Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, the Supreme Court's KS Puttaswamy privacy judgment, and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) guidelines, the order restricts entry into government educational institutions. -- ANI