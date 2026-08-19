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Scottish MP Martyn Day marries Keralite Nitin Chand at Guruvayur

Wed, 19 August 2026
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Member of Scottish Parliament (MSP) Martyn Day tied the knot with his partner Nitin Chand, a native of Keralam, at the famed Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple here, fulfilling the bride's long-cherished wish to get married at the shrine, family sources said.

The traditional wedding ceremony was later held at an auditorium at the temple town on Tuesday, with close relatives and friends of the couple in attendance.

A Scottish National Party politician, Day also shared photographs of his traditional Guruvayur wedding on his Facebook page.

Nitin, a native of Piravom in Ernakulam district, moved to the UK in 2008 for higher studies in IT management, where she met Day, the sources said.

The couple had earlier got married in the UK, but Nitin's wish to hold the ceremony at Guruvayur was delayed due to various reasons, including the floods and the COVID-19 pandemic, they said. -- PTI

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