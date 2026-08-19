Satyendar Jain taken to Delhi hospital for medical exam

08:51

The ACB arrested six persons, including Jain, in connection with the case.





The arrests triggered a sharp political exchange between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the AAP.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP government was using investigating agencies to target opposition leaders.

Former Delhi Water Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain was taken to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital for a medical examination late Tuesday night following his arrest by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in an alleged corruption and criminal conspiracy case related to the tendering process for the upgradation of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) under the Delhi Jal Board (DJB)."This is the policy of the BJP government: disturb any government which actually works, stop them and pressure them in every manner. Before the Delhi elections, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and I were arrested. The goal was only to disturb the Delhi election and win by any means," Singh said. --