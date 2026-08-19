Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Rupee falls 2 paise to settle at 95.76 against US dollar

Wed, 19 August 2026
Share:
19:05
image
The rupee fell 2 paise to close at 95.76 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday as a sharp rise in global crude oil prices amid heightened tensions in West Asia kept markets on edge.

A sharp decline in domestic equity markets put further pressure on the local unit, while RBI intervention and foreign fund inflows lent support, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.72 and traded in a very narrow range of 95.72-95.76. It eventually settled at 95.76 (provisional), down 2 paise from its previous close.

The rupee depreciated 13 paise to close at 95.74 against the US dollar on Tuesday. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

FIH World Cup Updates: Players Share High-Fives Before Pak Clash
FIH World Cup Updates: Players Share High-Fives Before Pak Clash

LIVE! Arrest warrant against Mahua Moitra in hate speech case
LIVE! Arrest warrant against Mahua Moitra in hate speech case

India Win 1st Test: Where Do They Stand In WTC Race?
India Win 1st Test: Where Do They Stand In WTC Race?

India secured a comprehensive victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test, improving their World Test Championship points percentage. However, despite the win, their path to the WTC final has become significantly more challenging, requiring...

Israel could 'cease to exist': Russian general's warning
Israel could 'cease to exist': Russian general's warning

Lieutenant General Apti Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces' Main Military-Political Department, has warned that the escalating conflict in West Asia could lead to Israel ceasing to exist as a state, accusing Israel of...

Maharashtra voter lists delayed, these are the new dates
Maharashtra voter lists delayed, these are the new dates

The Election Commission has revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra, extending the deadline for filing claims and objections and pushing the publication of the final electoral roll...