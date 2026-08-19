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Police have not used force, water cannon used on crowd: IG Patna

Wed, 19 August 2026
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Patna Inspector General of Police (IG) Jitendra Rana on Wednesday denied the use of force during the Rashtriya Janata Dal's Lok Bhavan march and said that "water cannons were used" on the crowd as the protestors were being stopped from proceeding further.

Tejashwi Yadav led the foot march with RJD leaders and supporters, raising concerns over alleged examination paper leaks, unemployment and the future of students and young people in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Rana said, "The march started from Gandhi Maidan has concluded. A delegation is going to Lok Bhawan. Some of the people who were taken into custody have already left for Lok Bhawan. The police have not used force. Water cannon was used on the crowd."

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, along with several party workers, including RJD MP Misa Bharti, were detained by the police while leading the protest march towards Lok Bhavan.

During the protest, some demonstrators climbed onto a bus in which Tejashwi Yadav and other protesters were being taken by the police.

After being detained, Yadav said the government was afraid of the youth and asserted that the RJD would continue to raise issues concerning students and unemployment. -- ANI

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