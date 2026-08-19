Palestine closely watching upcoming Israeli elections

15:25

Ahead of the parliamentary election in Israel, the Palestinian people are once again being made to "pay the price" for Israeli domestic politics, Palestinian envoy Abdullah M Abu Shawesh said on Wednesday, while asserting that "we are monitoring" this election.



At a press conference held at the Palestinian Embassy in Delhi, he also described the Board of Peace, unveiled by US President Donald Trump in early 2026, as a step towards "resolving" the conflict in Gaza, and said it wasn't an initiative to build lasting peace in Gaza.



In January in Davos, Trump had unveiled his Board of Peace that seeks to work towards bringing lasting peace to Gaza and possibly resolve other global conflicts.



The Palestinian ambassador to India accused Israel of granting impunity to "extremist Israeli settlers," who, he alleged, are frightening and harassing Palestinians to dispossess and ultimately drive them out of their ancient homeland.



Sixty-nine days ahead of the Israeli parliamentary election, the Palestinian people are once again "being made to pay the price" for Israeli domestic politics, he said. -- PTI