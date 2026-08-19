Pakistan extends airspace ban for Indian aircraft till Sep 24

12:39

Pakistan on Wednesday extended the closure of its airspace to Indian aircraft until September 24, according to the country's airports authority.



Pakistan and India imposed matching airspace restrictions on each other's airlines after the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April 2025.



"Pakistan airspace not available for Indian-registered aircraft and aircraft operated or leased by Indian airlines/operators, including military flights," said a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority.



The decision comes ahead of the expiry of the previous restriction on August 23.



According to the NOTAM, the extension will take effect from 10:15 am on August 23 and will remain in force until 4:59 am on September 24.



As per a Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) document from 2022, the country's airspace is divided into two flight information regions (FIRs) - Karachi and Lahore.



The NOTAM applies to both the Karachi and Lahore FIRs. -- PTI