Pak summons US Charge d'Affaires over Gor's J-K remarks

23:43

US envoy to India Sergio Gor speaks to media as J-K CM Omar Abdullah looks on in Sringar on Wednesday./ANI on X

Pakistan on Wednesday summoned US Charge d'Affaires Natalie Baker and lodged a "strong demarche" over remarks by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor regarding Jammu and Kashmir during his visit to the union territory.



In Srinagar, Gor told reporters on Wednesday that Jammu and Kashmir is an important part of India and an incredibly beautiful place.



Gor, who took a 'shikara' ride at the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar, also said that the US will reconsider the advisories on travel to Jammu and Kashmir as the central government and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have taken steps to make it a safer place.



Hours after his remarks, Pakistan's Foreign Office summoned the US Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad and lodged a "strong demarche" over the comments made by Gor, who is also the Trump administration's Special Envoy to South and Central Asia.



"Pakistan strongly condemned and categorically rejected the characterisation of Jammu and Kashmir as a 'part of India'," the Foreign Office said in a statement.



"It was underscored that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed territory, awaiting final disposition in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people," the statement added.



It was further highlighted that the "irresponsible statement" by the US ambassador "negated the long-standing and well-documented position of the United States on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and also ran contrary to the US commitment to the supremacy of international law and the UN Charter," it said. -- PTI