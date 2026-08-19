Over 8,50,000 displaced return to Lebanon amid lack of services

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Amid continued tensions in West Asia, a report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has observed that about 8,50,000 displaced persons have returned to areas of origin; however, the crisis remains far from over as humanitarian agencies remain underfunded, thereby posing challenges to restoring livelihoods and rehabilitating infrastructure.



In a post on X on Tuesday, the UNHCR underlined that, despite declared ceasefire arrangements, fresh Israeli airstrikes in south Lebanon over the weekend triggered a new wave of displacement, with hundreds of families fleeing northward in search of safety. These movements add to an already protracted displacement crisis, increasing uncertainty for communities attempting to make their way home.



"Around 860,000 people are reported to have returned to their areas of origin, while some 360,000 people remain displaced, including at least 22,000 people living in collective shelters. Others report living with relatives or in overcrowded rented apartments," UNHCR said. -- ANI