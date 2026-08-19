Over 22,000 stray dogs in Chennai given anti-rabies vaccines, says civic body

21:33

Over 22,000 stray dogs across Chennai have been administered anti-rabies vaccines and endectoparasiticides over the past eight days under a civic mass immunisation drive, officials said on Wednesday.



The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) launched the mass drive on August 11 to protect the public and work toward making Chennai rabies-free, an official release said.



As part of the initial phase, the drive commenced simultaneously in three zones - Tiruvottiyur, Manali, and Tondiarpet, according to the statement.



"Across these three zones, anti-rabies vaccination and internal-external deworming treatments were administered to stray dogs across all streets, educational institutions, hospitals, and public spaces," the release stated.



"In the first eight working days, a total of 22,158 stray dogs have been covered," it added.



The civic body has deployed 10 teams per zone to execute the immunisation campaign simultaneously across all three zones. Once operations in the current three zones conclude, the drive will be expanded to the remaining zones of the city. -- PTI