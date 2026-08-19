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Nifty falls for 7th day, Sensex down 326 points on rising crude prices

Wed, 19 August 2026
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Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Wednesday as elevated crude oil prices amid a lack of a diplomatic resolution following the end of the US-Iran ceasefire dented investor sentiment.

Falling for the fourth consecutive day, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped by 325.78 points, or 0.42 per cent, to settle at 76,909.68. 

During the day, it dropped 412.57 points, or 0.53 percent, to 76,822.89. 

In the last four days, the benchmark has lost 1,170.28 points, or 1.49 percent.

Extending its losses to the seventh day, the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 76.60 points, or 0.32 percent, to end at 24,078.30. It has tumbled 505.5 points, or 2 percent, in the last seven sessions.

The expiry of the temporary 60-day US-Iran ceasefire without any meaningful diplomatic breakthrough has renewed concerns over a prolonged disruption to energy supplies, driving crude oil prices higher, an expert said.

From the Sensex pack, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and Reliance Industries were among the major laggards. -- PTI

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