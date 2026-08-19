Man arrested for rape of 4-year-old granddaughter in Lucknow

23:31

The police have arrested a 63-year-old man for allegedly raping his four-year-old granddaughter in the Jankipuram area of Lucknow, officials said.



He was arrested on Tuesday near Bhawani Bazaar following an investigation into a complaint lodged by the girl's mother on June 30, they said.



According to a police statement, a case was registered at Jankipuram police station under relevant sections of the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.



Police said the arrest was made based on the complainant's statement, inspection of the alleged crime scene and examination of medical evidence.



Sahu is originally from Bemetara district in Chhattisgarh and works as a mason, police said. -- PTI