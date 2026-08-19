Maharashtra makes snakebite a notifiable disease; reporting of cases compulsory

09:08

The Maharashtra government has declared snakebite a notifiable disease, making it mandatory for all hospitals, medical colleges and healthcare professionals to report every suspected or confirmed case and death.



The move comes after three tribal schoolgirls died and three others were hospitalised after a venomous snake bit them at a state government-aided residential school in Japtalai village of Gadchiroli district on August 9. The government later cancelled the school's license.



Informing about the government's decision, Health Minister Prakash Abitkar on Tuesday said the move will help strengthen monitoring of snakebite cases, ensure timely treatment and improve planning for the availability of anti-snake venom (ASV).



The decision would make snakebite prevention and treatment more systematic, prompt and effective, he added.



Under the notification, every health institution and medical practitioner will have to report snakebite cases to the district health officer or district surgeon concerned. Serious or fatal cases will have to be reported immediately through available communication systems.



The cases will be recorded through the Health Management Information System, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme or any other reporting system specified by the government, helping create updated and reliable data on snakebites in the state.



The notification provides for a nodal mechanism from the state to district level for prevention and control of snakebites. -- PTI