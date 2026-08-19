Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Keralam cops bring teenager back from brink with CPR

Wed, 19 August 2026
Share:
17:21
File image
File image
A timely CPR by Keralam police helped save the life of a 17-year-old who attempted suicide by hanging herself following a dispute with her family, the police said.

The incident occurred under the Chadayamangalam police station limits in the district, and a video of the dramatic rescue later brought the policemen widespread appreciation on social media on Wednesday.

Posted on the Facebook page of the State Police Media Centre, the video shows a policeman sitting on a bed and repeatedly administering CPR to the teenager, who appears to be battling for life.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is an emergency first aid that's done when someone's breathing or heartbeat has stopped.

According to the police, the teenager had locked herself inside a room and attempted suicide after her family took away her mobile phone following a dispute.

Sub-inspector Manoj and Home Guard Jyothi of the Chadayamangalam police station led the rescue effort.

The policemen administered CPR and managed to bring the teenager back to life and she is now recovering, the FB post added.

Within minutes of the video being posted, it crossed one lakh views and drew numerous shares and comments praising the policemen for their timely intervention. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! J'khand teen dies in Kolkata hotel fire, it was his 1st job
LIVE! J'khand teen dies in Kolkata hotel fire, it was his 1st job

India Win 1st Test: Where Do They Stand In WTC Race?
India Win 1st Test: Where Do They Stand In WTC Race?

India secured a comprehensive victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test, improving their World Test Championship points percentage. However, despite the win, their path to the WTC final has become significantly more challenging, requiring...

Use PM CARES' Rs 8,500 crore fund for rural schools: Dipke
Use PM CARES' Rs 8,500 crore fund for rural schools: Dipke

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has called for the PM CARES Fund, which holds over Rs 8,452 crore, to be used to improve infrastructure in rural schools and build more than 1,000 new high-tech schools,...

Father rapes 16-yr-old daughter, sells newborn
Father rapes 16-yr-old daughter, sells newborn

A minor girl in Raipur was allegedly repeatedly raped and impregnated by her father, who then arranged her delivery using forged documents and sold the newborn. Eight people, including the father, aunt, and nurses, have been arrested in...

Foreigner dies at Surat station RPF post after brawl
Foreigner dies at Surat station RPF post after brawl

A foreign national passed away at the Railway Protection Force post in Surat after being deboarded from a train following a fight with co-passengers. The Government Railway Police has launched a custodial death investigation into the...