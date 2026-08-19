Keralam cops bring teenager back from brink with CPR

17:21

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A timely CPR by Keralam police helped save the life of a 17-year-old who attempted suicide by hanging herself following a dispute with her family, the police said.



The incident occurred under the Chadayamangalam police station limits in the district, and a video of the dramatic rescue later brought the policemen widespread appreciation on social media on Wednesday.



Posted on the Facebook page of the State Police Media Centre, the video shows a policeman sitting on a bed and repeatedly administering CPR to the teenager, who appears to be battling for life.



Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is an emergency first aid that's done when someone's breathing or heartbeat has stopped.



According to the police, the teenager had locked herself inside a room and attempted suicide after her family took away her mobile phone following a dispute.



Sub-inspector Manoj and Home Guard Jyothi of the Chadayamangalam police station led the rescue effort.



The policemen administered CPR and managed to bring the teenager back to life and she is now recovering, the FB post added.



Within minutes of the video being posted, it crossed one lakh views and drew numerous shares and comments praising the policemen for their timely intervention. -- PTI