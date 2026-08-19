Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Indian student injured in drone attack in Russia's Ufa

Wed, 19 August 2026
Share:
16:55
image
An Indian student in Russia sustained minor injuries in a drone attack on Wednesday and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the Indian Embassy in Moscow said.

The Indian national was identified as a student at the Bashkir State Medical University in Ufa.

The Indian mission, however, did not share the student's name and other details.

Thousands of Indian students go to Russia for higher education every year - most of them to pursue medical courses.

"The Embassy is in contact with the student and local authorities and extending all necessary assistance," the mission said in a post on X.

The incident came amid a sharp escalation in long-range drone strikes between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces launched one of their largest drone attacks on Russia in the last two days, with Russian authorities reporting the interception of hundreds of drones across multiple regions, including areas far from the front line.

A drone also struck an oil refinery in Ufa, with local officials saying the city had come under attack, according to Russian state media. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! J'khand teen dies in Kolkata hotel fire, it was his 1st job
LIVE! J'khand teen dies in Kolkata hotel fire, it was his 1st job

India Win 1st Test: Where Do They Stand In WTC Race?
India Win 1st Test: Where Do They Stand In WTC Race?

India secured a comprehensive victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test, improving their World Test Championship points percentage. However, despite the win, their path to the WTC final has become significantly more challenging, requiring...

Use PM CARES' Rs 8,500 crore fund for rural schools: Dipke
Use PM CARES' Rs 8,500 crore fund for rural schools: Dipke

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has called for the PM CARES Fund, which holds over Rs 8,452 crore, to be used to improve infrastructure in rural schools and build more than 1,000 new high-tech schools,...

Father rapes 16-yr-old daughter, sells newborn
Father rapes 16-yr-old daughter, sells newborn

A minor girl in Raipur was allegedly repeatedly raped and impregnated by her father, who then arranged her delivery using forged documents and sold the newborn. Eight people, including the father, aunt, and nurses, have been arrested in...

Foreigner dies at Surat station RPF post after brawl
Foreigner dies at Surat station RPF post after brawl

A foreign national passed away at the Railway Protection Force post in Surat after being deboarded from a train following a fight with co-passengers. The Government Railway Police has launched a custodial death investigation into the...