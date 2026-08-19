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HC stays suspension of Kerala teacher over Savarkar quiz issue

Wed, 19 August 2026
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The Kerala high court on Wednesday stayed for a month, the suspension of a teacher of an aided upper primary school for framing a "wrong question" with regard to Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar in a quiz.

Justice Viju Abraham said that continued suspension of the teacher -- Guruprasad Rai K -- was not required for the proper conduct of the enquiry against him in view of the nature of allegations he was facing.

At the same time, the court said that taking into consideration the allegation against Rai, the enquiry shall continue.

"Taking into consideration the allegation raised against the petitioner (Rai), I am of the opinion that the enquiry initiated shall continue, but at the same time, I am of the view that the continued suspension of the petitioner is not required for the proper conduct of the enquiry, taking into consideration the nature of allegations raised against him.

"In the light of the above discussion, I am inclined to pass an interim order staying the operation of the order of suspension for a period of one month," Justice Abraham said and listed the matter on September 18. -- PTI

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