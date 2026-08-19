HC stays publication of Bengal police constable results till Sep 30

23:09

The Calcutta high court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board to withhold the final results of the constable recruitment tests till September 30.



The order came in response to petitions challenging the process over reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS).



The notification for the recruitment of close to 12,000 constables was issued in 2024.



The court was informed that the interview took place in January and February, and the recruitment board in an August 18 notice mentioned that EWS certificate issued before the interview date a candidate would be considered.



After hearing the contentions of both parties, Justice Amrita Sinha said the result of the recruitment process would not be disclosed till September 30.



She directed the recruitment board to issue a public notice, stating that any steps taken in the recruitment process will be subject to the petition's result before the high court.



The matter will be taken up for hearing again on September 11, Justice Sinha said. -- PTI