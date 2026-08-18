Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

Girl's shorts spark brawl in Pune; 8 right-wing men booked

Wed, 19 August 2026
Share:
00:07
image
The police registered a case against eight members of a right-wing outfit for allegedly assaulting a man following an altercation at the popular Sinhagad fort near Pune city over the group members objecting to his friend's young daughter wearing shorts.

The police said the incident took place on Monday near the samadhi (memorial) of Tanaji Malusare, a legendary military commander and trusted companion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on the fort.

"A group of members of the right-wing outfit objected to the girl wearing shorts on the fort, which led to a heated argument between them and the complainant. The argument escalated and the complainant was allegedly assaulted," inspector Rajesh Ramaghare of the Haveli police station said. 

The group also allegedly misbehaved with another couple and attempted to resort to moral policing, he said.

The complainant later approached the police, following which an FIR was registered against eight members of the outfit, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Speaker Om Birla rejigs LS seating plan for TMC rebels
LIVE! Speaker Om Birla rejigs LS seating plan for TMC rebels

1st Test: India on course for victory in Galle after SL lose early wickets
1st Test: India on course for victory in Galle after SL lose early wickets

India put themselves course for a big win in the series opener after reducing Sri Lanka to 84/4 at stumps on day four of the first Test in Galle on Tuesday.

Govt reveals where PM CARES money is invested
Govt reveals where PM CARES money is invested

The PM CARES Fund experienced a 30 per cent decrease in domestic donations and an 18 per cent drop in foreign contributions during the fiscal year 2024-2025. Despite this, the total balance in the fund increased to Rs 8,452 crore,...

8 killed as pickup swerves to avoid cattle on MP highway
8 killed as pickup swerves to avoid cattle on MP highway

Eight labourers were killed and 32 others injured in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district when their pickup vehicle collided with a dumper truck. The accident occurred early Tuesday as the labourers were returning to Uttar Pradesh after paddy...

Ministers should send their kids to village schools: Dipke
Ministers should send their kids to village schools: Dipke

Abhijit Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has challenged ministers and politicians to send their children to village schools for at least a day to truly grasp the difficulties faced by rural students, who often walk...