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FBI issues 'wanted' notice for Indian national

Wed, 19 August 2026
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The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a 'Wanted' notice for Indian national Major Singh in his alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organisation engaged in racketeering-influenced conspiracy and dealing in unlicensed firearms.

The FBI said on its official website that Singh was allegedly involved with the "Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organised Crime Group" and "engaged in racketeering-influenced and corrupt organisations conspiracy; conspiracy to engage in the business of dealing in firearms without a license; conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; and distribution of controlled substances."

The FBI statement further said, "This organisation, The Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organised Crime Group, originated in the Punjab state of India and operated in the Central District of California and elsewhere."

The legal dragnet around Singh tightened on June 25, earlier this year, when a federal arrest warrant was issued for him in the United States District Court, Central District of California, Los Angeles, California, after he was charged with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Conspiracy and Conspiracy to Engage in the Business of Dealing in Firearms Without a License. -- ANI

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