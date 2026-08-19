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Farmers suspend protest, to meet Union minister on Sep 4

Wed, 19 August 2026
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Farmer outfits protesting on the Haryana-Punjab border announced the suspension of their agitation on Wednesday after Haryana officials offered them a meeting with Union Minister Manohar Lal on September 4 to discuss their demands.

The development came after a meeting between representatives of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), which is leading the protest, and Haryana government officials.

The protesters have been sitting at the Khanauri-Data Singh Wala border point after Haryana Police prevented a group of 51 farmers from proceeding to Delhi as part of their 228-km "Kisan Bachao Padyatra" on August 16 against the proposed India-US trade deal and to press for a legal guarantee for procuring crops at the minimum support price (MSP).

During the meeting on Wednesday, the officials proposed a meeting between a delegation of farmers and Union Power Minister and former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal in Delhi.

Speaking to reporters later, SKM (Non-Political) leader Abhimanyu Kohar said Union Minister Manohar Lal will meet the delegation of farmers and discuss their issues on September 4. He also said that efforts were also on to fix a meeting of farmers with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. -- PTI

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