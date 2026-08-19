Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Family trip ends in tragedy as Bangladeshi scribe, wife, son die in Kolkata hotel fire

Wed, 19 August 2026
Share:
20:02
image
A trip to India for his wife's medical treatment ended in tragedy for Bangladeshi journalist Debashis Dutta and his family, who were among the nine people killed in a fire at a hotel in central Kolkata.

Dutta (37), his wife Afsana Shirmin (25), their four-year-old son Swarnashis and Afsana's father, 64-year-old Akram Ali, died after a fire broke out at 'Shikha Inn' on Mirza Ghalib Street late Tuesday night.

The family had arrived in India on August 3. Dutta, his wife and their son had travelled to Bengaluru for Afsana's treatment, while Akram Ali was staying in Kolkata, police said. The three returned from Bengaluru and checked into the hotel at 15G Mirza Ghalib Street.

Dutta, a native of Aruapara in Kushtia district, had worked with several newspapers in Bangladesh, including 'Ajker Patrika' and 'Ajker Alo'. The couple had two children. Their eight-year-old daughter remained in Bangladesh and was not travelling with them.

Dutta's social media posts from the trip now offer a poignant glimpse of the family's final days together. In his last Facebook post on Monday evening, he wrote "Bengaluru bye bye" after spending 13 days in the city. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Hockey World Cup: India Crush Pakistan in 8-Goal Thriller
Hockey World Cup: India Crush Pakistan in 8-Goal Thriller

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek scored a brace each to help India beat arch-rivals Pakistan 5-3 in their final Pool D match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in Amstelveen, the Netherlands, on Wednesday.

LIVE! Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja withdraws divorce case
LIVE! Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja withdraws divorce case

No Partition if Jinnah secret was out? Why Pak honours 2 docs
No Partition if Jinnah secret was out? Why Pak honours 2 docs

Pakistan is set to bestow its highest civilian honour, Nishan-e-Imtiaz, upon two Mumbai-based Parsi doctors. The award recognises their crucial role in maintaining the secrecy surrounding Muhammad Ali Jinnah's terminal illness, a secret...

Trump tightens green card rules, Indians face fresh hurdles
Trump tightens green card rules, Indians face fresh hurdles

The Trump administration has reinstated and expanded the "public charge" rule, making it harder for immigrants seeking green cards if they have used public benefits like Medicaid, food stamps, or housing assistance. This policy change,...

Has Trump Chosen Pakistan Over India?
Has Trump Chosen Pakistan Over India?

We are back to the 1971 moment with both China and the US supporting Pakistan, asserts Colonel Anil A Athale (retd).