Did govt tell IIT directors to ask alumni to meet RSS chief?

09:20

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday claimed that several IIT directors have been asked to reach out to alumni to interact with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat during his upcoming visit to the United States, calling the move "totally unacceptable".



In a post on X, Ramesh questioned the involvement of IIT directors in facilitating interactions between their alumni and the RSS chief.



"A number of IIT Directors, distinguished professionals in their own right, have been mobilised to reach out to alumni to interact with Mohan Bhagwat when he is in the US later this month. This is totally unacceptable," Ramesh said.



He drew a distinction between alumni interactions with elected public representatives and Bhagwat, who heads the RSS. "Asking alumni to interact with PMs, CMs, Ministers, and MPs is one thing. But the RSS head?" the Congress leader said.



Bhagwat is scheduled to visit the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom from August 25, according to sources. The visit is being undertaken at the invitation of local associations and organisations associated with the Indian diaspora.



The RSS has said the visit coincides with its ongoing centenary year. RSS Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar had earlier announced that Bhagwat would travel to the three countries from August 25 at the invitation of overseas associations and organisations.



During the visit, Bhagwat is expected to interact with members of the Indian diaspora and representatives of local organisations. Further details of his itinerary are expected to be announced.



Bhagwat's overseas visit comes amid the RSS's centenary celebrations and is expected to include interactions with community members on issues concerning Indian culture, society and the organisation's activities. -- ANI