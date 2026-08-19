Delusions of deluded man: Iran on Trump claiming Hormuz for US

11:18

As Donald Trump continued his assertions over control of the Strait of Hormuz through an AI-generated image depicting the strategic waterway as "NEW U.S. Territory", Iran hit back at the US President, warning that his claims would be "corrected", while labelling his claims as delusions.



Sharing the image in a post on X, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who described the US President as a "deluded man", said on Tuesday that while Trump had correctly referred to the "eternal Persian Gulf", his claims over the Strait of Hormuz would soon be corrected, either by circumstances or by Iran itself.



"Just as Trump correctly wrote the name of the eternal Persian Gulf, soon his delusion regarding the Strait of Hormuz will either be corrected or we will correct the delusions of this deluded man," Gharibabadi said in a post on X.



Iran's newly appointed head of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Mohsen Rezaei, also criticised Trump's remarks, saying there was a wide gap between Washington's claims and its ability to influence the strategic waterway.



"The gap between America's inability to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and its claim to own it is greater than the 7,000-mile distance between Washington and the Strait itself. Welcome to the post-American order in the Persian Gulf," Rezaei said in a post on X. -- ANI