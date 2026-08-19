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CM Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' to stream on OTT platform from Aug 21

Wed, 19 August 2026
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan is set to stream on Tamil Zee5 on August 21. 

It will also be available in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Despite being a blockbuster at the box office, Jana Nayagan holds a defining place in CM C Joseph Vijay's cinematic journey, marking his first release after entering politics and his final theatrical appearance on the big screen.

Zee5 Tamil shared the announcement on its Instagram handle on Wednesday.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan follows the protagonist Vetri Kondan, an upright former police officer who takes a stand against corruption and injustice. 

As he finds himself drawn into a larger battle against powerful forces, Vetri evolves into a people's hero and a symbol of hope and leadership, as per the press note by Zee5.

The film also features an ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Nassar and Narain. -- ANI

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