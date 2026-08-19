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CISF nabs 2 Indian passengers at Delhi airport with cash worth Rs 68 lakh

Wed, 19 August 2026
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CISF personnel on Wednesday apprehended two Indian passengers at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying unauthorised cash worth Rs 68.53 lakh, officials said.

The passengers were intercepted during baggage screening by an X-ray scanner at the airport. They were travelling to Guwahati in Assam.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel handed the passengers over to the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Income Tax Department stationed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, they said. -- PTI

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