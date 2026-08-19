Car, driver, 1L allowance: TN MLAs' windfall from CM Vijay

11:47

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday announced official vehicles and a monthly allowance to the MLAs to address public grievances in their respective constituencies.



Making an announcement under Rule 110 in the Assembly, he said the new support measures consisting of a vehicle and an allowance for the MLAs will help them travel across their constituencies to address public grievances and monitor government projects without depending on others.



The Vijay government has also announced an allowance of Rs 75,000 per month for the MLAs for expenses on driver, fuel and maintenance of cars.



Additionally, MLAs will now also get a state grant of Rs 25,000 to hire a secretary for official work. PTI/Agencies