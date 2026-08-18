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Bihar man held for carrying charas of over Rs 10 cr in Mumbai

Wed, 19 August 2026
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The Mumbai Police have arrested a 31-year-old man from Bihar for allegedly carrying more than 10 kilograms of "high quality" charas, valued at over Rs 10 crore, in Bandra area of the city, an official said on Tuesday. 

The accused, Santosh Saw, was nabbed outside Bandra Terminus, by a team of the city police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC). 

The police had received a tip-off that the accused was likely to arrive in Bandra by train from Bihar. 

Acting on the information, a trap was laid outside the terminus and the accused was apprehended.

During a search of his belongings, police recovered over 10 kilograms of charas, valued at more than Rs 10 crore, the official said.

The accused, identified as Santosh Saw, told investigators that he works as an autorickshaw driver in Bihar and had been asked to deliver the consignment in Bandra. 

He was allegedly promised a substantial amount for making the delivery.

The police suspect that Saw may have delivered similar consignments in the past. -- PTI

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