Bihar man held for carrying charas of over Rs 10 cr in Mumbai





He was allegedly promised a substantial amount for making the delivery.



The police suspect that Saw may have delivered similar consignments in the past. -- PTI

Acting on the information, a trap was laid outside the terminus and the accused was apprehended.During a search of his belongings, police recovered over 10 kilograms of charas, valued at more than Rs 10 crore, the official said.The accused, identified as Santosh Saw, told investigators that he works as an autorickshaw driver in Bihar and had been asked to deliver the consignment in Bandra.