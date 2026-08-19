As leader of opposition, Yadav should protest against govt policies: Prashant Kishor

21:45

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Wednesday said Tejashwi Yadav's Lok Bhawan march over last month's police action against NEET paper leak protesters was befitting his role as the leader of the opposition, and he "should be done more often".



RJD working president Yadav braved water cannons before being detained in Patna, where he was leading thousands of supporters during a march to the Lok Bhavan over the recent police action.



Reacting to the events, Kishor, who was elected as Bankipur MLA earlier this month, said, "Yadav is the leader of the opposition, and it is his job to protest against government policies. He does it occasionally, but he should do it more often."



He further said that his Bankipur win has shifted the discourse of the state towards employment and education, away from encounters and free food grains.



"Things have changed after the Bankipur bypoll. Be it the government or the opposition, they are now talking about employment and education. This is what we wanted. CM Samrat Choudhary is no longer talking about encounters or targeting people with green gamchhas," Kishor said. -- PTI