Action against drivers not knowing Marathi from tomorrow

14:27

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Wednesday announced that a drive will begin on Thursday to act against auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers without a "working knowledge" of Marathi.



Action will be initiated against those who do not possess the required certificate or working knowledge of Marathi. Notices will first be issued, and if compliance is not achieved, the driver's licence and badge may be suspended for three months, he told reporters.



A drive will begin from Thursday against autorickshaw and taxi drivers who do not have working knowledge of Marathi, he said.



"If someone fails to do so even after three months, orders will be issued for cancellation of their license and badge," Sarnaik said.



Additional Transport Commissioner Ravi Gaikwad will lead the month-long drive against non-Marathi taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers across the state, the minister said.



The Regional Transport Office (RTO) flying squads have been instructed through video conference to carry out checks and ensure implementation of the amended rules. Video recording of the verification process will also be carried out, he added.