Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Action against drivers not knowing Marathi from tomorrow

Wed, 19 August 2026
Share:
14:27
image
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Wednesday announced that a drive will begin on Thursday to act against auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers without a "working knowledge" of Marathi.

Action will be initiated against those who do not possess the required certificate or working knowledge of Marathi. Notices will first be issued, and if compliance is not achieved, the driver's licence and badge may be suspended for three months, he told reporters.

A drive will begin from Thursday against autorickshaw and taxi drivers who do not have working knowledge of Marathi, he said.

"If someone fails to do so even after three months, orders will be issued for cancellation of their license and badge," Sarnaik said.

Additional Transport Commissioner Ravi Gaikwad will lead the month-long drive against non-Marathi taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers across the state, the minister said.

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) flying squads have been instructed through video conference to carry out checks and ensure implementation of the amended rules. Video recording of the verification process will also be carried out, he added.

TOP STORIES

1st Test: Manav Suthar scripts India's stunning Galle victory
1st Test: Manav Suthar scripts India's stunning Galle victory

Manav Suthar delivered a standout performance in just his second Test, taking 10 wickets as India beat Sri Lanka by 165 runs in the opening match of the series.

LIVE! Action against drivers not knowing Marathi from tomorrow
LIVE! Action against drivers not knowing Marathi from tomorrow

Tejashwi Yadav detained during NEET protest in Patna
Tejashwi Yadav detained during NEET protest in Patna

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was detained in Patna during a protest march concerning police action related to NEET paper leak protests in Bihar. Yadav, along with RJD workers, was protesting against frequent exam paper leaks, stating that...

Never complain about my country: Omar on meeting US envoy
Never complain about my country: Omar on meeting US envoy

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced he would meet US Ambassador Sergio Gor to discuss the regional situation but firmly stated he would not raise internal issues with the US representative. Abdullah emphasised that...

SC seeks Centre's report on NEET reforms implementation
SC seeks Centre's report on NEET reforms implementation

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to submit an affidavit detailing the steps taken to implement the recommendations of the Radhakrishnan panel and the Nandan Nilekani committee for institutionalising reforms in the National...