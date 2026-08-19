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ACB seeks 14-day judicial custody of Satyendar Jain

Wed, 19 August 2026
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The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has sought 14 days of judicial custody of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, ex-Delhi Jal Board CEO Udit Prakash Rai and three others in the alleged corruption case involving the tendering process for sewage treatment plant projects of the DJB.

In its submissions to Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh, the ACB sought the police custody of only one of the total six accused, Ankit Srivastava, a former contractual consultant with the DJB.

Counsel for Jain said that after the FIR was registered "way back on May 10, 2024," his client was called once on August 5, 2026, and then a second time through a phone call on Tuesday, after which he was arrested.

The advocate claimed there was no material to justify the arrest. He said that a bail plea would also be moved on behalf of Jain.

Rai's counsel also challenged his client's arrest, saying he was currently posted as secretary in the Mizoram government.

The advocates of other accused also assailed the grounds of arrest.

The proceedings are underway. -- PTI

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