Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

9-year-old girl sexually assaulted, murdered in Pune

Wed, 19 August 2026
Share:
10:40
image
A man allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered a nine-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at Pimpalwadi village in Junnar tehsil, they said, adding that the 25-year-old man accused has been taken into custody.

The accused allegedly took the girl from her house to a farm nearby, sexually assaulted her and later killed her, Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural, Sandip Singh Gill said.

"A case has been registered, and the accused has been taken into custody. Further investigation is underway," Gill added. PTI

TOP STORIES

1st Test, Sri Lanka vs India, Updates: 150-up for Sri Lanka
1st Test, Sri Lanka vs India, Updates: 150-up for Sri Lanka

LIVE! Delusions of deluded man: Iran on Trump claiming Hormuz for US
LIVE! Delusions of deluded man: Iran on Trump claiming Hormuz for US

Soren govt move to cancel 44 exams sparks fresh protests
Soren govt move to cancel 44 exams sparks fresh protests

The Jharkhand government has cancelled 44 recruitment examinations conducted by the state Public Service Commission (JPSC) and an outsourced agency since 2014, including the JSSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, following a...

UP school sealed after 'burqa dance' video goes viral
UP school sealed after 'burqa dance' video goes viral

A private school in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, has been sealed by the Basic Education Department after a video showing Hindu girl students in burqas dancing at an Independence Day event went viral. An inquiry revealed the school was operating...

At Home With Gandhi, The Most Famous Indian
At Home With Gandhi, The Most Famous Indian

For 17 years, Mani Bhavan was Gandhi's Bombay home and nerve centre of the freedom movement.