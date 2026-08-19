9-year-old girl sexually assaulted, murdered in Pune

10:40

A man allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered a nine-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Wednesday.



The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at Pimpalwadi village in Junnar tehsil, they said, adding that the 25-year-old man accused has been taken into custody.



The accused allegedly took the girl from her house to a farm nearby, sexually assaulted her and later killed her, Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural, Sandip Singh Gill said.



"A case has been registered, and the accused has been taken into custody. Further investigation is underway," Gill added. PTI