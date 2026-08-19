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8 Chhattisgarh cops suspended for air travel to Delhi over case probe

Wed, 19 August 2026
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Eight policemen, including an inspector and a sub-inspector, have been suspended for allegedly travelling to Delhi by flight despite having permission from senior officials to travel by train in connection with a case in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, an official said on Wednesday.

A team of eight policemen had travelled to Delhi last month as part of an investigation into a commercial dispute case registered at Katghora police station on the direction of a court, Korba superintendent of police Siddharth Tiwari said.

The team had been authorised to travel by train but instead flew to Delhi, he said.

The matter came to light subsequently, following which disciplinary action was taken against the policemen, Tiwari said.

Asked whether the team had obtained the money for air tickets from the victim in the cheating case, the SP said the manner in which the tickets were arranged was being investigated.

Further action would be taken based on the findings of the inquiry, he said. -- PTI

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