40 students fall sick post lunch at govt primary school in Himachal's Kullu

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Around 40 students of a government primary school in Kullu district were hospitalised after they fell sick after lunch, with authorities suspecting water contamination, officials said on Wednesday.



The incident took place at Government Primary School in Bari on Tuesday.



The sick students were immediately rushed to a hospital at Patlikul, while seven children were referred to the Kullu district hospital, officials said.



About 13 children are currently under treatment, while seven children have been referred to Civil Hospital in Kullu. The remaining 20 children have been discharged, chief medical officer Dr Ranjeet Thakur said.



Thakur visited the hospital on Wednesday along with child specialists and other doctors and enquired about the children's health.



Local MLA Bhuveneshwar Gaur too visited the hospital and met the admitted children and their parents. -- PTI