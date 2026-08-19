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3 killed in CNG cylinder blast at refilling pump in Delhi

Wed, 19 August 2026
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Three people were killed and three others injured after a CNG cylinder exploded at a filling station near Tikri Metro Station in Delhi on Wednesday afternoon while CNG was being refilled in a truck.

The incident took place at around 3.20 pm. According to eyewitnesses, six people were injured in the blast, three of whom later died. All three deceased were employees of the CNG filling station.

The deceased have been identified as Manish, 25, son of Sanjay; Brahmjeet, 34, son of Rohtas and a resident of Nizampur; and Sunny, 30, son of Naresh and a resident of Nizampur.

The three injured persons have been identified as Surjeet, Sanjay and Vipin. They were admitted to CD Global Hospital in Mundka for treatment.

Following the incident, a police team, including the deputy commissioner of police, Outer District, the assistant commissioner of police and the station house officer of Mundka police station, reached the spot. -- ANI

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