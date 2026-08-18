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UP law student alleges family pressuring her for 'halala'; case registered

Tue, 18 August 2026
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A law student has alleged that her brothers and their wives were pressuring her to undergo "halala" to return to her divorced husband and assaulted her when she refused, the police said on Tuesday.

The woman, who is pursuing an LLB and also works as a trainee at a lawyer's chamber in Bareilly court, lodged a complaint at Izzatnagar police station against her brothers Mohammad Arif and Mohammad Arshad, their wives Tahira and Sana alias Wali, and another person, the police said.

Izzatnagar SHO Suresh Gautam said a case has been registered under Sections including 115(2) (voluntary causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police are investigating the allegations and will take legal action based on the findings.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the accused threatened to drive her out of the house and harm her if she refused to comply with their demands.

She alleged that during an altercation on Sunday, one of the accused pressed her neck while another assaulted her with kicks and punches, causing injuries and affecting her hearing. -- PTI

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