Twisha Sharma died by suicide, not assault: AIIMS

12:56

Twisha Sharma died by suicide, according to the final forensic opinion submitted by a five-member medical board of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the death case. Sharma was found dead in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on the night of May 12



The five-member medical board, constituted on the directions of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, submitted its 11-page medical opinion to the CBI in a sealed cover on July 10.



The board said there were no injuries of medico-legal importance suggestive of physical assault or struggle on Sharma's body.



The AIIMS board was constituted following a May 22 order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Writ Petition No. 19119 of 2026, directing a second postmortem examination at AIIMS, New Delhi. The board conducted the autopsy on May 24 and also visited the crime scene as part of its forensic investigation.



Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS, said the board examined the case in detail from all possible angles before reaching its conclusion.



He said the opinion concluded that it was a case of suicide and that there were no signs of physical assault on the deceased.



He added that the board had also resolved the dispute regarding the ligature material allegedly used for hanging, including the gymnastics belt with a metal ring, which had emerged as an issue during the investigation.