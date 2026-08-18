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Trump envoy Jared Kushner says Iran "cannot have a nuclear weapon"

Tue, 18 August 2026
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US President Donald Trump's envoy Jared Kushner has reiterated Washington's firm stance on Iran, stating that the American leader remains clear that Tehran cannot be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon.

Speaking to Fox News while in Tel Aviv, Kushner outlined the core conditions required from Tehran for any diplomatic progress.

"President Trump's been very, very, very clear...he believes that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon," Kushner said.

Detailing the US administration's perspective on potential negotiations, he emphasised President Trump's willingness to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

"They have to be willing to make a real deal...President Trump wants to make a fair deal that could be a win-win. But that has to be very basic. They have to want to be a real country, which is no nuclear weapons, no funding terror in the region," Kushner stated. -- ANI

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